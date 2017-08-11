Islamabad - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to extend biometric attendance system to offices located outside CDA Headquarters, which already has the facility of digital attendance system.

According to the officials at CDA, the step has been taken to enhance efficiency of the staff and in best public interest.

CDA administration has asked all the concerned to submit the information on biometric attendance registration form by August 15, 2017 to the Director IT, CDA so that they could be registered with the biometric system.

A large number of officials of civic body’s were still out of reach from the biometric attendance system, as only the CDA Headquarters (Chairman Secretariat) and Capital Hospital have had the facility of biometric attendance. All other offices such as F-9 Park, Iqbal Hall, and Old Naval Complex etc were using the traditional ways of recording attendance of their staff.

It is to mention here that at least 68 officials of the Human Resource Development (HRD) Directorate, CDA were served explanation notices for not following the duty timings in July this year.

The attendance data was obtained through bio-metric based system which covered the period of four days; from July 3, 2017 to July 6, 2017. 68 such cases recorded in just four days reflect the intensity of lethargic attitude on part of the officials when it comes to discipline and duty timings. Some of the officials were found absent from the duty even, said the report compiled by CDA’s HRD directorate.

Later, the officials were asked to explain the reasons as to why disciplinary action could not be taken against them under CDA Employees (Service) Regulation, 1992.

The administration, from time to time, continued warning habitual late comers and absent employees for strict action in future. Sources inside the Authority claimed that even the officers were not willing to use the biometric attendance system as they fear of being exposed when it comes to punctuality. A large number of CDA staff will still be out of the biometric attendance system as they perform field duties and it is difficult for them to first visit the office then go in the field.

Meanwhile, CDA administration has started allotting alternate plots to the affectees. The Estate directorate held a draw to allot plots to 76 affectees of sector C-15, C-16, E-13, D-13.

tahir niaz