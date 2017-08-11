Islamabad - International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) and Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) have agreed to hold a conference at IIUI campus on ‘Higher education and services of teacher in the society’.

This was decided in a meeting between IIUI Rector and FAPUASA delegation which called on Prof Dr Masoom Yasinzai in his office at new campus of the university, said a press release here on Thursday.

Both sides agreed that the conference will be held on October 5 to commemorate the World teachers’ day and themes such as academic freedom, post 18th amendment scenario, research and higher education will be discussed in the conference, while FAPUASA will invite teaching fraternity speakers and IIUI, being host, will invite Vice Chancellors of the universities, HEC officials and parliamentarians.

“The event will be a meaningful constructive activity as heads of the top varsities and known academicians will recommend ways to strengthen the domain of education and devise strategies to further improve the educational standards and facilities at varsities of Pakistan” said IIUI Rector.

He also told that IIUI President, Dr Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh will be the patron in-chief of the conference.

IIUI was all set to bring veteran minds on the forums of dialogue, policy making and experience sharing and varsity was also providing same peaceful and encouraging milieu to its students with an additional blend of cultural diversity, he added.

The delegation members hailed IIUI and its efforts for betterment of higher education. The delegation members included Dr Kaleemullah Bareach, President FAPUASA, Dr ShakeelFarooqi, Secretary FAPUASA, Dr Azhar Ali Shah, President Sindh University Teacher Association and Muhammad QasimKasi from Baluchistan University. Later, IIUI Academic Staff Association members also joined the meeting.

