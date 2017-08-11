900 litres liquor, weapons seized

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police have arrested ten outlaws and recovered 900 litres liquor, 2.65 kilogram hashish and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

He said that one Shafi was arrested for having 1300 gram hashish while Golra police nabbed Ghaffar Khan in possession of 220 gram hashish. On a tip off, Tarnol police arrested Nadeem and Saddam after recovering 900 litres of liquor from them. Arif Khan was arrested as the police recovered 515 gram hashish from him. Bhara Kahu police arrested a thief named Sajid and recovered stolen items from him while Aabpara police nabbed Ali for being in possession of stolen mobile phones. Noon police arrested Imran Ali for possessing a 30- bore pistol while another accused Aamir Zahid was arrested for also having a 30-bore pistol. –Staff Reporter

Three girls kidnapped in Pindi

RAWALPINDI/ISLAMABAD: Three girls and a baby girl have allegedly been kidnapped in the limits of different police stations here on Thursday.

According to police sources, Muhammad Basharat has got the application registered in Race Course Police Station stating Babar Ali has abducted his daughter.

Another mother Suriya Bibi filed an application with Saddar police station, that the Tariq Ali, Ghulam Mehmood, Robina, and Abid Ali have kidnapped her minor baby. On the other, two minors were abducted in the area of Sabzi Mandi police Station Sector I-10/4.

The police have lodged the case against the alleged kidnappers Imran and Shahzad who have abducted these two children. The police have started further investigation against the kidnappers for recovery of the kids.–INP

Timely deliverance of electricity bills directed

ISLAMABAD: Chief Executive Officer of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Basit Zaman Ahmad Thursday took serious notice of news regarding late deliverance of electricity bills to the customers and directed all field officers to ensure distribution of bills before due date.–APP

According to IESCO spokesperson, the CEO said customers were valuable for us and IESCO was committed to providing best services to its customers on account of proper meter reading, timely bills distributions, continuous supply of electricity, timely rectification of failure of electricity supply etc.

He said the officers should focus on their work and work without any pressure. He also directed the officers to spend maximum time in field so that they could understand real issues of the customers.

Six truckloads of goods confiscated

RAWALPINDI (APP): Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) on Thursday confiscated six trucks loaded with goods from different markets in its operation against encroachments. Various shopkeepers in different areas were imposed fines while 60 shopkeepers found indulge in encroachments were issued notices. According to RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood, the teams conducted operations in Tench Bhatta, Dhamial, Allama Iqbal Colony, Chor, Peshawar Road, Saddar and Gawalmandi.

The anti-encroachment operation on the instruction of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Saima Shah has been intensified and efforts are also being made to make cantt areas encroachment free, said the spokesman. He said RCB anti-encroachment teams confiscated handcarts, tables, counters and other goods from different areas.

The operation is being conducted on daily basis while permanent and temporary encroachments are being removed, he added.

The shopkeepers have been warned not to encroach upon space on roadside and keep their goods inside the shops otherwise strict action would be taken.