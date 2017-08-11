Islamabad: National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) has established National Training Institute (NTI) to enhance the capabilities of the teachers through training. An official source told APP here Thursday, the main purpose of country’s first NTI was to promote the informal education and who were connected with this profession to enhance their capability. He said the NTI was best institute for teachers training as they would get modern and multigrade teaching techniques.–app

To a question, he said 50.70 million children across the country are un-educated while 20 to 26 million children were out of schools, which was a big challenge for the government. The NCHD will promote the informal education in the different age group of children and promote group study. He said there were so many formal and informal educational institutions but formal institution were failure to achieve their target.

due to the lack of teachers in schools and having no concept of group education.

The NTI will be responsible to provide the training to all NCHD teachers to meet the challenge of international level, and the institute will provide international level training. The NTI will also provide training to other teachers of institution if they want to get from it.