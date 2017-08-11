Islamabad - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Thursday directed the Ministry of Housing to submit a comprehensive plan to provide low cost housing to the government servants at the earliest.

Chairing a meeting here at the Prime Minister’s Office, he directed to meet the housing needs of federal government employees and come up with a plan in the next meeting.

The Minister for Housing and Works Akram Khan Durrani and senior officials of the ministry briefed the prime minister on performance of the ministry during the last four years and various projects being executed, including PHA Foundation, for the federal government employees and lower income groups, said an official statement. The premier was also briefed on the prime minister’s low cost ‘Apna Ghar (personal house) Housing Scheme’ for lower and medium income groups across the country.

It was informed that Inter Ministerial Committee has completed its recommendations for the scheme. The prime minister directed to expedite process and submit the recommendations of Inter Ministerial Committee to proceed further in the matter. He was also briefed on Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation membership drive to provide residential plots to government servants in different categories at subsidized rates.

He directed to ensure that merit was adhered to while allocation of residential plots and maximum affordable rates should be offered to government servants in this regard. The housing ministry needed to be innovative and apply modern standards with changing times without compromising quality and affordability while acquiring and developing land, designing and construction, the prime minister said.

Meanwhile yesterday, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi here and discussed the overall political situation.

shafqat ali