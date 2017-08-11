Rawalpindi - Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Salahuddin Tirmizi visited Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) after assuming the portfolio in newly selected cabinet, ANF HQ spokesperson said on Thursday. He said the minister was welcomed by Director General (DG) ANF Major General Musarrat Nawaz Malikand senior staff officers of ANF. The minister laid floral wreath on ANF martyrs Monument and offered prayer for ANF martyrs who laid their lives in the line of duty.

DG ANF Major General Musarrat Nawaz Malik briefed the federal minister on counter narcotics achievements of ANF, current drug situation and major challenges being faced with regard to trafficking of narcotics, precursor chemicals and psychotropic substances. During the briefing, DG ANF highlighted that during 2017, ANF has surpassed all previous records of its successes. During the Year 2017, ANF registered 693 cases, arrested 771 persons involved in drug trafficking, seized 31,598kg opium, 26,564kg heroin, 92,695kg hashish, 55,444kg precursor chemicals and about 2000kg of synthetic drugs. Eight drug trafficking organisations involved in this heinous crime were also busted.

The minister was apprised that ANF is also undertaking drug demand reduction campaign through public awareness drives and community participation activities throughout Pakistan; apart from running rehabilitation centres providing free of cost treatment to drug addicts.

DG ANF highlighted that Pakistan is sharing over 2600km porous border with Afghanistan and has become the major victim and transit country for Afghan opiates and hashish. However, Pakistan has enforced a very effective drug supply and demand reduction mechanism despite massive challenges and limited resources.

The minister was also informed about the organizational requirements of ANF with respect to enhancement of manpower, development of infrastructure, acquisition of latest technology and establishment of more drug treatment centres in the country. The minister appreciated ANF’s achievements, its role in combating trafficking of illicit drugs at National, regional and global level.

The minister assured his all-out support to DG ANF for addressing the inadequacies of the force to tackle the menace more vigorously.





ISRAR AHMED