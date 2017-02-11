Islamabad - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Tariq Masood Yasin has warned the police officials that disciplinary action would be initiated against them in case any crime by motorcyclists is reported in their respective areas, a police spokesman said.

Taking strict notice of street crime by motorcyclists, Islamabad police chief directed all police officials to take effective measures to check it. He said that that relevant SP, SDPO, SHO and patrolling officer would be responsible in case any street crime by motorcyclists is reported in their respective area in future.

The IGP said that relevant police officials would have to appear before him to explain about the crime incident and disciplinary action would be taken against them in case of any negligence.

Tariq Masood Yasin asked police officials to ensure patrolling themselves in their respective areas, check duties of staff and brief them about effective policing measures.

He asked senior police officials to ensure monitoring through safe city cameras as it is the prime responsibility of policemen to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.