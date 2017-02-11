Rawalpindi - A large number of citizens including traders have staged a protest demonstration at Fawara Chowk on Friday against Evacuee Trust Property Board for selling the historic Jamia Faiz-ul-Islam Mosque to a local dealer.

The protestors, who were carrying placards and banners and chanting slogans against high-ups of ETPB and Punjab government, also blocked the road triggering a massive traffic jam in Raja Bazaar and Murree Road.

According to details, traders and citizens gathered at Fawara Chowk and demonstrated against the high-ups of ETPB and Punjab government for selling out historic Jamia Faiz-ul-Islam Mosque to a local dealer at throw away prices.

They demanded the Chief Minister Punjab Mian Shehbaz Sharif to take action against the bosses for committing the crime. The speakers, while addressing the protestors, said the mosque was built even before partition.

They said the dealer wanted to build a shopping mall but the citizens would never allow him to do so.

The mess of traders and citizens triggered a massive traffic jam in Raja Bazaar, Iqbal Road, City Saddar Road, Ganjmandi, Liaquat Road and on Murree Road.

On the other hand, unknown robbers snatched cash from a lady in the limits of police station Banni. The lady victim approached police and lodged complaint that she was going to bazaar when two unknown robbers intercepted her and snatched cash from her and fled.

Similarly, Saddam Hussain, a resident of Morgah, lodged complaint with police that a man namely Zahid Hussain broke into his house and mugged LCD, a gold ring and locket. Police filed a case and arrested the accused.