Rawalpindi - An American national of Pakistani origin was gunned down during an ambush over marriage dispute near Arshi Mosque at A-Block, said police on Friday. The incident took place within the limits of Police Station (PS) Sadiqabad.

The accused identified as Niaz Wali surrendered before police along with weapon, police added.

Rescue 1122 shifted the dead body to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for autopsy.

According to police, Sheikh Aftab was returning home after offering Friday prayer at Arshi Mosque in A-Block when Niaz Wali launched an armed attack at him. “Niaz was waiting for Aftab and as he saw him, he opened a volley of bullets at him killing him on the spot,” police added.

After committing crime, police said, the killer made a call on Rescue 15 and told the police that he wanted to surrender before police for murdering a man. Upon receiving information, a police team of Sadiqabad police station rushed to the scene and took the killer into custody along with the pistol and shifted him to police station for further investigation.

Station House Officer (SHO) PS Sadiqabad Yasir Rabbani, when contacted, said that Niaz killed Aftab over marriage dispute.

In his initial statement, the killer told police he was employed as driver with Sheikh Aftab when his boss proposed his sister which was declined by his family, said SHO.

A murder case has been registered against the killer while further investigation was underway, he said.

Meanwhile, Kotli Sattian police following orders of a court registered a case against five men for torching the property of a British national of Pakistani origin.

According to details, Shakil Satti, the UK national, had moved an application in court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Nadia Ikram stating that five men Muhammad Ashiq, Israr, Babar, Adeel and Yasir have torched his property at Dhanda Village some three and half month ago.

He added police were reluctant to register case against the accused. He prayed the court to order police for filing the case. The judge Nadia Ikram after taking up application directed police for filing case. Police registered case against five accused under sections 436/427/379/337Hii of PPC and started conducting raids to arrest them.