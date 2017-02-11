Rawalpindi - Ban has been imposed on plying rickshaw on seven major roads in Rawalpindi Cantt.

As many as three new routes of air conditioned public transport up to new international airport and Kahuta have also been approved. The first new route will start from Rawat via Kacheri Chowk leading to New Islamabad Airport. The next route will start from Koral Chowk via Airport Road leading to Kacheri Chowk. The third route will commence from Marrir Chowk via Kacheri, Model Town and end at Kahuta.

These decisions were taken in the meeting of District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) held here under Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Talat Mehmood Gondal. Report about motor cab rickshaw plying in the areas of Rawalpindi Cantt was presented in the meeting.

In the light of this report it was decided that rickshaw would not be allowed to be run on seven highways including Kashmir road, Mall road, Mehfooz road, Adam Jee road, RA Bazaar, Bank road and Airport road.