ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair on Friday discussed the overall law and order situation in Karachi.

The Sindh governor who, called on the premier here, also gave a detailed overview of progress on the ongoing federal government funded development projects in the province.

Zubair called on the prime minister for the first time after assuming the office of the governor. After the death of former Sindh governor Justice (retd) Saeeduz Zaman Siddiqui, the prime minister picked Zubair for a better coordination with the provincial government and the Rangers in the execution of the targeted operation in Karachi.

Sources aware of the reason for picking Zubair, relatively a less controversial person, said that the prime minister wanted to maintain good working relationship with the Pakistan People’s Party-led provincial government.

Talking to media after the meeting Zubair said that he had a very productive meeting with the prime minister who was keen to see the federal government funded projects in the province, the particularly port city of Karachi, executed at the earliest.

He said that the prime minister wanted to see the ongoing targeted operation against criminals in the port city taken to its logical conclusion as city’s economic activities could only be brought back to normalcy with the elimination of militancy.

According to a press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, during the meeting, the premier said that the federal government is focusing on the development of Sindh both at urban and rural parts. The PM said that his government has initiated several projects including energy, infrastructure and social sectorsfor the people of Sindh.

“With mutual consensus of all stakeholders, we acted for bringing peace in Karachi and by the grace of Allah, the law and order situation has substantially improved,” the PM said.

The prime minister further said that the federal government was working on various energy projects in Sindh including Port Qasim Power Plant, Engro Thar power project, Jhimpir wind power project and Thar mine mouth oracle project.

“We have also included the Karachi circular railway project in the CPEC and work on green line mass transit project is in full swing. The PM also said that K4 and Lyari Expressway projects are also being supported by the federal government.

Sharif said that the Sindh governor should play an instrumental role and act as a bridge between the federal government and the government of Sindh so that development initiatives were effectively implemented.