Rawalpindi-Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) organised a food gala and agriculture innovation expo on Tuesday.

The aim was to highlight innovative creative business agriculture products developed by students and to provide them with entrepreneurship opportunities in order to cope with the challenge of unemployment.

The expo will also provide an opportunity to access the potential of country’s agricultural market and to bring together all stakeholders from the public, private, academia, social sectors at one platform to explore new technologies and innovations in the field of food and agriculture sector.

The event was organised by PMAS-AAUR, University Institute of Management Sciences (UIMS) and Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC).

Vice Chancellor Dr Rai Niaz Ahmad was the chief guest while Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Raja Amer Iqbal was the guest of honour on the occasion. Muhammad Asghar, Regional Business Coordinator of Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority, Rawalpindi was also present.

The expo was attended by prominent academicians and researchers, faculty members, students and a wide range of representatives from national and multinational companies, who lauded the efforts of the expo management team in organising such a successful event.

Dr Ahmad said that it was need of the hour to strengthen industry-academia linkage to endorse business activities and the university is playing its due role in this regard.

He said that management science students must take the lead in commercialising the agricultural products.

Our development is dependent on the extent to which our students can take agricultural produce, make it value added and market it in the international market, the vice chancellor added.

He encouraged the students and teachers to keep on making efforts for starting businesses which would provide employment to the poor people in the country.

He said that the expo will provide entrepreneurship opportunities to the students so that they could become employer instead of seeking employment.

Iqbal said that agriculture is the backbone of country’s economy and innovative ideas were essential to make the sustainable development as a step towards meeting the demands of the modern era.

He assured full support from the chamber to provide opportunity to new entrepreneurs to showcase and commercialise their goods.

He lauded the efforts of PMAS-AAUR for bringing new ideas into agricultural sector and assured full support from the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry to fund such projects which would be helpful to bring about innovation and employment.

At the end, the chief guest along with the chamber president distributed prizes among the winner students.