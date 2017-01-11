Rawalpind-A young girl has allegedly been kidnapped by a man from area of Lalarukh Colony, within the limits of Saddar Bairooni police station, sources information on Tuesday.

Police registered a case under section 365 of Pakistan Penal Code and started an investigation, they said.

According to the sources, a man namely SA tabled an application with Saddar Bairooni police in which he stated that Syed Nayyar Abbas had kidnapped her with the help of his mother on January 4.

He added the kidnapper had hurled threats of dire consequences toward him and was not releasing his abducted daughter.

He appealed the police to register a criminal case against the kidnapper and his mother and ensure release of his daughter.

Police have chalked out a case on complaint of the victim’s father and started an investigation.

A police officer told The Nation that police have been making efforts to recover the kidnapped girl and raids were also being conducted at various places to arrest the accused.