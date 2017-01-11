islamabad - The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) on Tuesday constituted an inquiry committee to ascertain the cause that led to the death of a woman in a hospital in Lahore.

The committee has been formed on a request of the Punjab government’s Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education (SHME) Department.

According to an official, the three-member committee will probe the death of Zohra Bibi, who was denied a bed by a private hospital while she lied on the floor unattended for hours before she was rushed to the Jinnah Hospital, where she died on January 2.

The committee will submit its report to the SHME Department on January 13.

Zohra, who was suffering from kidney disease, had been rushed to the private teaching hospital in a critical condition, however, the hospital management allegedly did not provide her with a bed.

Later, she was shifted to the Jinnah Hospital but did not survive. The private hospital is stated to be affiliated with a medical college on Ferozpur Road.

According to information available with The Nation, the SHME Department has requested the PMDC to probe the case and also requested the council to take strict action against the private medical and dental colleges refusing treatment to the poor.

“The PMDC has been requested to take action against such medical facilities in general and against the private hospital, where the women died because of staff negligence, in particular,” the official said.

According to the PMDC regulations, private hospitals are required to provide 50 per cent beds for accommodations and consultation of the (deserving) patients. Most private hospitals, however, are not implementing the PMDC regulations, the SHME Department said.

Meanwhile, PMDC President Dr Shabir Lehri said that the council has written a letter to the hospital concerned to clarify its position.

“The PMDC will not spare any institution not following its regulations,” he said.

Dr Lehri also said that it was highly objectionable that private medical and dental colleges were not providing free treatment to the poor.

The inquiry committee members include Dr Eice Muhammad, Dr Mussadiq Khan and Dr Shafiq ur Rehman.