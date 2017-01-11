Rawalpindi-Justice Ibad-ur-Rehman Lodhi of Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Tuesday ordered the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to hold probe into assets of bigwigs of city district government and two cantonment boards.

The court directed directors of ACE and FIA to check assets of Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner Talat Mehmood Gondal and his subordinates including TMOs of Rawal and Potohar towns, chief executive officers of Rawalpindi and Chaklala cantonment boards, Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Encroachment Cell Superintendent Hassan Jan and other staffers relevant to removal of encroachments from the city areas.

Justice Lodhi asked ACE to initiate an inquiry into assets of Rawalpindi deputy commissioner and his subordinate staff relevant to removal of encroachments from the city areas.

In his order, the judge noted, “When inquired from all present in the court to point out as to whether any one from municipal administration or cantonment boards is in a position to indicate even one locality of Rawalpindi city or cantonment areas, which is free from all encroachments, there was a complete silence in response. On the face of it, the public servants responsible for removal of encroachments and to provide other municipal facilities to the citizens are guilty of abusing their positions as public servants and reportedly this is being done by accepting pecuniary advantages.”

He added there is a possibility that some of the public servants are living beyond their means or either they or their dependents are holding properties disproportionate to their known sources of income. This requires a probe by ACE and FIA. A similar order was passed in case of cantonment boards CEOs including RCB Encroachment Cell superintendent.

LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Lodhi also sought report from Punjab chief secretary about posting of a grade-18 officer at the position of deputy commissioner requiring an official of grade-19.

The court would take up the case again on January 26.

In December 2015, the petitioner filed the petition against rampant encroachments, unauthorised speed breakers, and road blocks in the city. LHC later ordered the city administrators to remove the encroachments.

When the municipal authorities failed to carry out the court orders, the petitioner filed the contempt of court petition in 2016.

In a previous hearing, a local trader from Bara Market in Raja Bazaar appeared before the court and had alleged that he had irrefutable evidence suggesting that the municipal staff had been getting illegal gratification from encroachers causing immense troubles for commuters and citizens.