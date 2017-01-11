rawalpindi - A man, who murdered two persons including a judge of an anti-terrorism court (ATC), was hanged in Adiala jail, reliable sources informed The Nation on Tuesday.

The dead body of the convict identified as Navid Khan has been handed over to heirs, sources added.

Hailing from Bargo area of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), he had shot dead Jamshed Khan, special judge at Anti-terrorism Court GB in a public park on June 24, 2006. The judge had sentenced Navid in seven different cases on May 26, 2006, sources said.

They said a murder case number 163 was registered against the killer under sections 302/109 of Pakistan Penal Code and 7 (Anti-Terrorism Act) with City Police Station Gilgit and the police had arrested him and produced before an ATC No 1 Judge Raja Shehbaz Khan who after conducting trial awarded capital punishment to Navid in judge murder case besides imposing Rs0.3 million in fine, they added.

Later, the murder convict managed to escape from Skardu Jail in 2013 and took refuge in Rawalpindi where he killed another person. The murder case number 214 was registered with Civil Line police under sections 302/324 of Pakistan Penal Code and 7-Anti-Terrorism Act.

However, Saddar Bairooni police held the criminal in connection with another case number 157/2015 lodged against him under section 13-2/A/2015 and sent him to jail, sources said.

Meanwhile, GB IG informed Rawalpindi police that the man was on run from Skardu jail and all of his mercy appeals have been rejected.

Adiala jail Superintendent Saeed Ullah Gondal, while talking to The Nation, confirmed that Navid was executed in wee hours of Tuesday and his dead body was handed over to the family for burial.