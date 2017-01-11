Islamabad-National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) has reunited three lost children with their families, said the officials on Tuesday.

As per details, during routine patrolling on GT road in the area of Nowshera, Motorway Police found a lost child, 5, who was walking on the road. The NHMP officers took the child into custody. Upon inquiry, the child told his name as Shaukat Mehmood son of Abdul Jabbar and that he forgot his home address. After hectic efforts, the NHMP officers succeeded to trace his uncle and he was handed over to him, said the police.

In another incident, a road-user informed Motorway police through NHMP helpline that a child aged five years, who was travelling in a silver coloured van going from Rawalpindi to Mandi Bahauddin, has left behind at a bus stop in Jhelum. On the information, Motorway police reached the spot and took the child into their custody and later Tallah son of Muhammad Saleem, resident of Mandi Bahauddin was handed over to his uncle.

In yet another incident, a patrolling team returned a mentally challenged boy to his father in Sarai Alamgir, Jhelum.

The police also recovered a car which was stolen from Lahore. Motorway police received information from a tracker company that a car had been stolen from Lahore and requested for help in recovering the said car. On this information, the police alerted all its patrolling vehicles. After few minutes the NHMP officers found the said car which was parked on Motorway (M-1) near Burhan and no one was present there. Later on, the police handed over the recovered car to Shaad Bagh police, Lahore for further legal investigation.

Meanwhile, Special Investigation Unit of Islamabad police arrested five burglars and recovered stolen items including gold jewellery, electronic equipment and cash from them, a police spokesman said. The nabbed burglars have been identified as Abu Baker Siddique son of Ameer Ullah, Rehman son of Akram, Basharat Masih son of Sadiq Masih, Suneel Masih son of Boota Masih and Tariq Masih son of Rasheed Masih.