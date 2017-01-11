islamabad - Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training Baligh-ur-Rehman on Tuesday in a discussion held to review National Education Policy stressed on need of proper consultation on new draft of education policy.

A two-day consultative meeting was held to discuss the National Education Policy Draft 2017 in which education policy specialists participated.

“This draft policy has been presented here to discuss with all the stakeholders of education,” he said.

It is just the beginning and this draft policy will be opened for further and wider discussions and consultations countrywide after this two-day consultative meeting, the minister said.

“We should not make any document or policy in haste. Proper consultations are required on this policy as it is very important for the future of education in the country,” he added.

Baligh said government would never violate the constitution and therefore this policy will be finalised after getting the suggestions and recommendations from the entire stakeholders including all provinces, education departments, academicians etc.

He said the National Education Policy 2009 was a consensus document but there is always a room for improvement. This revisiting of our national education policy will incorporate all the latest trends in education, the minister stated.

He added that it is unfortunate that we recently came across some misprinted science textbooks along with the outdated computer science books.

“So we took quick and serious action against it to avoid any such situation in the future,” he said.

He also praised the role of National Education Assessment System and Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education regarding the improved assessments and examinations systems respectively.

The state minister said that we have already registered for Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study 2019 with our own resources, to have an international assessment of our education system which is the need of the hour.

Moreover, he spoke about the increase in education budget of Higher Education Commission and provinces, which is directly related to the improved tax to GDP ratio and better fiscal space for education in the country.

He hoped for a productive discussion on the National Education Policy Draft 2017 among the stakeholders.