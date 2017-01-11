islamabad - Medical report of the minor girl allegedly tortured domestically, on Tuesday revealed that the victim received 14 contact burns on her body while no evidence of psychiatric disorder was found.

According to the report available with The Nation, the medical board viewed that wounds over back and left hand of the girl were most probably contact burns.

“The hand wound is full thickness skin loss and healing, while wounds over back are almost healed,” the report states.

Total 11 wounds were mentioned in the report and right side body parts were mostly found injured.

In description, 14 contact burns, three traumas and one infection has been written by the medical board.

Both arms of the girl and right side of face, neck, thigh, buttock and back was given contact burns, the report states.

Meanwhile, on back of the girl four contact burns were found.

The board was comprised of Dr Tariq Iqbal, Dr Hameed-ud-Din, Dr SH Waqar and Professor Rizwan Taj as psychiatrist.

Professor Taj was included in the board in the absence of Dr Asma Khan, who was earlier included in the board constituted on January 6.

“Victim was anxious and scared otherwise well oriented to time, place and person. No current evidence of any psychiatric disorder,” the psychiatrist in his comments mentioned.

Interestingly, a child specialist was also requested to assess the mental functions of the girl in which associate professor peadiatric opined that the girl is fit as far as her higher mental functions are concerned.

Meanwhile, the girl’s age as mentioned in the report was declared 9-10 years but, later she was again brought to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences for the X-ray of her wrist to determine her age.