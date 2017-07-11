Islamabad-Twelve per cent children of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) are out of school whereas ratio of boys is slightly higher than girls.

According to a report titled the Pakistan Education Statistics (PES) compiled by the National Education Management Information System (NEMIS) under the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, the number of out of schools girls is higher than boys while in ICT the ratio of boys not attending schools is higher than girls. According to the report, 11 per cent girls and 12 per cent boys are not attending school in the capital territory. While 22.3 million children are out of school across the country and out of which 12.1 million are girls and 10.5 million are boys.

The Out of School Children (OOSC) at primary level in the region is 04 per cent while from primary to secondary level (Class 01-12), 12 per cent students are not enrolled.

At this level, 11 per cent girls and 12 per cent boys are out of school. The situation is same at the primary level where 04 per cent boys and 03 per cent girls are out of school.

While the intake of students as compared to other regional of the country has also increased in the ICT. In the Gross Intake Ratio (GIR) at primary level of ICT region, the number of girls dominated the boys. As per the Gross Enrollment Ratio, an indicator to measure the coverage according to population eligible for access to education, the ICT region remained ahead from all other provinces.

In the official graph, the total GER of ICT remained 130 per cent as per statistics of the report.

In the indicator of Adjusted Net Enrolment Ratio (ANER), the enrolment rate of ICT remained higher than other provinces.

The highest adjusted enrollment rate in ICT was 96 per cent followed by Punjab with 86 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) with 85 per cent. The percentage of girls in ANER was 97 and boys 96 respectively, the report said.

The transition rate of students between primary and lower secondary level of the ICT was 100 per cent as per the official statistics. While the survival rate of the students both in male and female to grade 05 to 100 percent.

The report described that 44 per cent of children between the age of 5-16 years are out of school, including 49 per cent girls and 40 per cent boys.

As per report 21 per cent public sector primary schools are operating with single teacher and 14 per cent are operating with a single classroom. The survival rate of the students decreased from 69 per cent to 67.

In other facilities, 40 per cent public sector primary schools are operating without electricity, 28 per cent without toilet and 25 per cent without boundary wall and 29 per cent without drinking water.

However on the positive side, total gross enrolment of all sectors and levels of education increased from 44.4 million in 2014-15 to 47.5 million in 2015-16.

Availability of physical facilities in government schools improved from last year. The electricity availability increased from 56 per cent to 60, drinking water from 66 to 71 per cent, boundary wall from 70 to 75 per cent.

The enrolment in Non-Formal Education increased from 0.78 million in 2014-15 to 1.281 million in 2015-16.