Rawalpindi-The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Rawalpindi Region has decided to arrest a land revenue official for not responding to repeated summons by the investigators to record his statement in a case of allegedly transferring 1,400 kanals land without the consent of land owner, sources informed on Monday.



The sources said the ACE Rawalpindi Region will nab Chaudhry Asad Ali Khan Gardawar alias Pappu Patwari for allegedly issuing “fard” and transferring 1,400 kanals land in Moza Charhan on Chakri Road in the name of management of Federal Government Employees Housing Society without the consent or brining into notice of the owner.



Earlier, they said, a case under sections 420/468/471 of Pakistan Penal Court (PPC) and 5/2 (47) of Anti Corruption Act on a reference moved to the ACE Rawalpindi Region by Deputy Commissioner Talat Mehmood Gondal. ACE appointed Amjad Shehzad as Investigation Officer (IO) of the case who summoned Asad Ali Khan alias Pappu Patwari for recording his statements but the accused refused to cooperate with investigators.



Now, the sources said, the ACE Rawalpindi Region decided to handcuff Asad Ali Khan Gardawar alias Pappu Patwari for not appearing before investigators to record his statement despite repeated summons.



They said Hasnat, owner of the land, appeared before DC and lodged a complaint that Asad Ali Khan had allegedly issued fard of land without meeting legal formalities and transferred it to other party. He sought legal action against the accused. DC, while taking action, moved a reference against the accused to the ACE Rawalpindi Region for initiating legal action against him.



Investigation Officer Amjad Shehzad, when contacted, said the ACE had completed its investigation against Asad Ali Khan and summoned him several times for recording his statement in the case but he did not turn up before the investigators.

He said the ACE obtained all evidences against the accused Asad and will arrest him soon for further proceedings.

The accused Asad Ali Khan, during a chat with The Nation, denied the allegations levelled against him in the case. He said he had noted clearly in the revenue record book that the “fard” is incorrect as per record. He said the Patwari who issued fard had also been transferred.