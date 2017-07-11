Islamabad-International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) on Monday held the maiden convocation of students from Indonesia and conferred degrees to students enrolled in different programmes.



Indonesian students at IIUI celebrated success at Faisal Masjid campus where they mustered to mark the convocation ceremony.



Acting IIUI President Dr Muhammad Bashir Khan conferred degrees upon the Indonesian students hailing from BS, MS, LLB, MA and LLM.



“Graduated students are the ambassadors of IIUI. They would be a vital source of disseminating Islam’s message of peace and tranquillity, which they got here at IIUI,” said Dr Bashir in the presidential address to the ceremony.