Rawalpindi-A five-day anti-polio campaign has been kicked off in the district on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Talat Mehmood Gondal inaugurated the anti-polio campaign by administering polio drop to a child. On the occasion, Executive District Officer Health and other officials of health department were also present.

Addressing the ceremony, DC Talat Mehmood Gondal said that in the district more than 850,000 children aged below five years would be administered polio drops.

The immunisation campaign has been launched with full swing and the staffers deployed have been issued special instructions to make the drive a success, he said. He added that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He said security has also been provided to the anti-polio teams. He said meetings are also being held to review the performance of the polio teams.

He said police campaign has been launched in Rawalpindi, Taxila, Kallar Syedan, Murree, Kahuta, Gujar Khan and Kotli Sattian.

He said polio centres have also been established at bus terminals and airports to administer polio drops to children.

On the other hand, the citizens have lauded the services and cooperation of polio teams which are in field to administer polio drops to children during ongoing campaign. Despite sizzling weather and other hardships, the young polio team workers including women are imparting their duties with full commitment and dedication, citizens said.

“The teams in RA Bazaar area are very cooperative. My little child went to bazaar with his father when the polio team knocked at my door for administering polio drops to my child.

The team kept waiting for 20 minutes for return of my son to give him polio drops,” said Zahida Bibi, a house wife.

She said the polio teams are very active and demanded the government to provide them security.

Though some families in Dhamial area refused to administer polio drops to their children but the female polio workers convinced them and finally the families were agreed for polio immunisation, said Shehzad Khan, a resident of Bank Colony. Many other citizens appreciated the active role of polio team workers.