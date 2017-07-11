Around 60 interns selected under NIP

ISLAMABAD: Around sixty interns have been selected under the National Internship Programme (NIP) associated with the Upper House of Parliament.

Talking to APP an official said, “The selected interns have gone through the tests of education system of Pakistan where there is no presence of parliamentary or constitutional history of Pakistan in the curriculum.”

He said that the interns in Senate would get an opportunity to see the actual working of the Parliament.

He said the programme aims to channelize and streamline the energies of Pakistan’s large youth population and realise their immense economic potential.

Youth training gives student the opportunity to gain valuable applied experience and make connections in professional fields they are considering for career paths and give employers, both in the public as well as private sector, the opportunity to guide and evaluate talent, he added.–APP

Lok Virsa to screen feature film “Chakori” on July 15

ISLAMABAD: The Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club will organise screening of Urdu film feature “Chakori” on July 15 at its media centre.

The film was directed by Captain Ehtisham. It was Nadeem’s and Shabnam’s debut film. The film ran for 81 weeks and became a platinum jubilee film.

Robin Ghosh won the Nigar Award for best musician for this film. Lok Virsa Executive Director Dr Fouzia Saeed, senior officials and a large number of people from different walks of life would participate in the film screening.–APP

Body found

Islamabad: A body of a youngster has been found within the Kohsar Police jurisdiction.

A passerby spotted the body in green belt in G-7/2 area of Islamabad and informed police. The police reached the area and shifted the body to Polyclinic for medico-legal formalities. The deceased was 20-year-old, while NIC was recovered from his pocket. The police have started an investigation.–Online