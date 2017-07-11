Islamabad-Mayor Islamabad and Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Sheikh Anser Aziz has directed all concerned formations of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and CDA to make coordinated efforts to ensure all possible precautionary measures during the upcoming monsoon season.

The mayor expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review the progress about the arrangements and all possible precautionary measures made by MCI and CDA for the upcoming monsoon rains. He directed the Engineering Wing for an early completion of repair and maintenance of roads and drainage system to ensure smooth flow of rain water during the monsoon season. He also directed for necessary repair and maintenance of heavy machinery and vehicle for timely use during the monsoon. He asked the Environment Wing for removal of wild shrubs and trimming of grass, while directing the Sanitation Directorate to take measures for collection of garbage and solid waste lying on the sides of nullahs so that the rain water could flow smoothly.

The mayor directed the concerned formation to issue warning to the slum dwellers living near the nullahs and direct them to take protective measures against the floods in case of heavy rains. He asked to lift up the construction waste and soil dumped in different sectors of the city.

To cope with any untoward incident or natural calamity, he directed Emergency and Disaster Management Directorate to ensure the availability of vehicles and staff round the clock. He also directed the City Sewerage Division to take measures for clearance of sewerage system and remove the hurdles to ensure smooth flow of rain water.

He further directed the Engineering Wing to conduct a detailed survey and cover all the manholes around the city and take effective measures for draining the rain water from the sloppy areas.

He also directed for availability of water pumps for draining out rain water from the basements of houses and different buildings of the city.