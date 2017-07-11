Rawalpindi-The PML-N local leaders and workers have out-rightly rejected the JIT report submitted with the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday and termed it part of a greater conspiracy against ruling N league and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

They pledged to fight a legal battle against the conspirators and to not let anybody make N leaguers scapegoat. They said N league and PM are committed to bring change in the lives of poor people of Pakistan. They extended their full support to their beloved leader Nawaz Sharif.

PML-N ex-MPA Shaukat Aziz Bhatti, while talking to The Nation, said the name of PM was not included in the Panama leaks. Despite that he was grilled by JIT. He said JIT instead of interrogating what it was supposed to, started finding details of business of Nawaz Sharif. He said Sharif family is running business since 1943 and there should be no doubt on its assets. He said JIT has no legal authority to investigate Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz, sons of PM, as they live in UK most of the time. “Yes, UK authorities can probe the assets of sons of PM since they are living and working there,” Bhatti said. He said he would support PM and other family members.

“The JIT report and Panama leaks are packs of lies,” said Zaib-un-Nisa Awan, PML-N MPA. She said the JIT report was prepared keeping in the view the statements of PTI Chief Imran Khan. She said her party has rejected the JIT report by all means.

Former MNA Malik Shakeel Ahmed Awan said PM Nawaz Sharif along with Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has been struggling hard to make Pakistan economically strengthened. He said PTI chief is involved in creating chaos in the country on the basis of stolen Panama Leaks. He said he rejected the JIT report.

“Those who are bouncing Panama leaks case and hurling baseless allegations against Sharif family will die their own death,” said Rashid Abbasi, President Hamza Shehbaz Sharif Force Rawalpindi. He said Nawaz Sharif would win the legal battle on Panama leaks and would continue serving Pakistan as PM even after wining 2018 elections. “We pray to God after every prayer to keep PM safe from all the evils,” he said.

Sajjad Khan, PML-N Chairman UC-42, also rejected the JIT report saying that PM is not involved in corruption. He said the whole party is united under wise leadership of PML-N and would render any type of sacrifice for his leadership.