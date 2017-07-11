Rawalpindi-The Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (RMC) has given approval of the increased parking fees and bus terminal charges despite massive protests by the transporters.

In a meeting held here on Monday, the members of the RMC approved proposed increase for parking for public transport and private vehicles. The corporation members, however, refused to increase charges for using public toilets at different areas of the RMC in the city.

The RMC meeting also approved different auctions made by the corporation to collect fees and taxes for next fiscal year. The meeting chaired by RMC Deputy Mayor Chaudhry Tariq also approved provision of Rs2.5 million to each member of the corporation for carrying out development works in their respective union councils.

To increase the annual income of the RMC, the corporation members approved the proposal for imposing one percent of total price of a property as tax on occasion of its transfer.

The members also increased fee for slaughtering of an animal at its slaughter house from Rs15 to Rs25.

As far as parking fees for designated parking areas is concerned, the corporation increased fee from Rs10 to Rs20 for a car or a taxi. The fee for motorcycle parking will remain same as Rs5.

Regarding public transport, the RMC members approved the proposal for increasing parking fee for pick-up vans from Rs15 to Rs20.

The parking fee for wagons and mini buses has been increased from Rs25 to Rs50 for every turn at general bus stands. The fee for rickshaw had been increased from Rs10 to Rs20.

The corporation increased the entry fee for a bus at General Bus Stand Pirwadhai from Rs50 to Rs100 for a bus.

The meeting of the RMC also approved constitution of new committees to look after affairs of different areas such as encroachments, auction, fee recovery, and others. Each committee will also have one member from the opposition parties in the RMC.

The meeting also approved of the names of contractors and the rates they offered for recovering the taxes and the fees.