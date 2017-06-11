islamabad - A two-week unique exhibition of Chinese kites concluded here at China Culture Centre (CCC) located inside Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA). The exhibition was organised by China Culture Centre in collaboration with China Study Centre and COMSATS Art Gallery. The amazing traditional, handmade historic kites and modern Chinese kites were displayed at the gallery.

With the passage of time, Chinese kites have modified a lot from ancient original kites to three dimensional paper kites.

These were invented by the two philosophers Mozi and Lu Ban in the warring state period, 2300 years ago in Shandong province. Chinese kites may be differentiated into four main categories Centipede-Kites, Hard-Winged-Kites, Soft-Winged-Kites, Flat-Kites and Mini-Kites. China city WeiFang is known from ancient times and has a rich history and culture of more than 1000 years.

Kites from WeiFang are amongst the best ones in China.