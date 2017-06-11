islamabad - Residents in many areas of Islamabad are going through a difficult situation due to shortage of water and now the problem was further compounded by incidents of breakage of water pipelines by youth. Youth cut off pipes to enjoy showers in sweltering heat of June but this act has led to disruption of water supply. Water gushing from the damaged pipeline near the Federal Urdu University could be seen almost the entire day. Capital Development Authority (CDA) failed to take timely action despite the fact that its main offices are located nearby. One can see, dozens of youth and labourers gathered around the pipeline to enjoy bath, ignorant of the fact that the disruption in water supply was causing problems for residents.

Since last few weeks, the capital had been in grip of severe water shortage and the CDA had been under immense pressure to address the complaints. When contacted a CDA official said that certain people were involved in breaking the main water pipeline and it was a totally unlawful act.

He said it was not an easy task for the relevant department of the CDA to detect water leakages and one of the factors was the underground pipelines, which were in bad condition. It was easy for youth to break rusty pipelines.

The city needed 100 million gallons water per day and the CDA water tankers were always on the move in different sectors to bridge the gap between demand and supply, he added. In fact as per master plan of Islamabad, the city’s water system was to be upgraded after each decade in accordance with the needs of growing population but lack of action had resulted in a dire situation for the residents of the capital.