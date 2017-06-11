islamabad - Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) on Saturday constituted an evaluation committee for the recognition and inspection of new medical and dental colleges, an official said.

The decision was taken in the 152nd council meeting which was also attended by Minister of State for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Saira Afzal Tarar.

The meeting chaired by PMDC President Prof Dr Shabbir Lehri discussed the matter of registration of new institutes recommended by the council but pending for notification of federal government.

The council members pledged to maintain full transparency in the matters of recognition of new medical and dental colleges and constituted a four-member evaluation committee.

The committee will be comprised of Dr Sania Nishtar, Prof Dr Abdul Bari, Surgeon Gen Asif Sukhaira and Prof Dr Aijaz Hassan.

It will prepare terms of references for the inspection process, evaluate and review all the inspection reports of new medical and dental colleges and will give their recommendation to the health ministry.

Meanwhile, the sources added that during the meeting differences emerged between the PMDC president and council members on the registration of 11 medical colleges.

The scrutiny committee for the registration of new medical institutions constituted in the ministry was also dissolved and a new committee was announced which will also see the transparency matters.

As per a statement issued by PMDC, the minister also raised the issue of delay in implementation of centralised induction of students in medical and dental colleges through PMDC Admission Regulations 2016.

The delay on the implementation of the policy was due to the pending litigation and stay orders passed by various courts.

The minister stressed that the cases in courts may be followed by PMDC rigorously and all efforts shall be made to get stays vacated so that these regulations could be exercised from this year.

While taking a review of PMDC’s working, she appreciated the council for giving their best in order to streamline the functioning of the council and medical and dental education and maintain transparency.

She emphasised that Minister of State for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination and PMDC are on the same plane and will carry out improvement steps jointly.

She also said that the council came into being with utmost efforts to maintain merit and transparency in the medical and dental field.

The minister also emphasised that government has no intention to interfere in the statuary powers of PMDC apex body and intended to work with the council to ascertain good quality education in the country.

The council member Prof Dr Abdul Bari informed the body that the chief justice of Supreme Court has asked various government departments and bodies to give suggestions for strengthening them; therefore, PMDC should highlight their hurdles being faced in implementation of its statutory rules.

The council unanimously decided to seek help from the chief justice humbly apprising him about the pending litigation and various stay orders across the country with regards to these regulations in order to rescue PMDC from the hurdles in implementation of their rules.

PMDC president said that the council was very glad that despite the fact that there was a mafia having its own vested interests, the uprightness and farsightedness of the minister of state has always been helpful for the council.

He added that she has shown concern for the poor patients of the country and directed the council to make a strong mechanism for the poor to get free treatment in the teaching hospitals as PMDC has imposed all the colleges to offer 50 per cent free beds to the poor.

rahul basharat