rawalpindi - Police have registered a case on Saturday against two men for alleged extortion of money from a local restaurant and on refusal opened fire at its owner and other employees.

The case was registered with Police Station (PS) Gujar Khan against Ali Asghar and Irfan alias Fana on complaint of Abdul Razzaq under sections 386 of PPC and 7 Anti Terrorism Act.

According to details, Abdul Razzaq lodged a complaint with PS Gujar Khan that he along with his employees was present at his restaurant Al-Imran located at Main Bazaar on June 9 when two men stormed into the restaurants and opened firing creating panic in the bazaar.

The complainant said that Ali Asghar alias Baga and Irfan alias Fana came barged into the restaurant armed with pistol and said that they would teach him a lesson for not providing them free meal three days ago. He alleged that the armed men also asked him to pay Rs 50,000 every month or they would kill him. The complainant added that on his refusal, they opened fire at him.

On the complaint of Abdul Razzaq, police registered a case under charges of spreading terror and extortion. It may here be mentioned that Abul Razzaq also registered a criminal case against the accused for attempting to kill his son Nazir Khan at the night of June 6.

According to the contents of the first FIR, at about 11:30pm on June 6, Ali Asghar and Irfan came to the restaurant and asked for free meal. He said that when he refused they opened fire at his restaurant that resulted in bullet injury to his son in his leg.