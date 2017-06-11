islamabad - Voluntary blood donation ratio in the country is very low and the blood bank system is dependent on ‘family donations,’ which is not sufficient to cope with the challenge of thalassaemia, health experts said on Saturday.

Federal Government Services Hospital (FGSH) organised a seminar observing ‘Blood Donor Day’ under the title ‘Give Blood, Give Now, Give Often.’ The health officials highlighted the significance of blood donation and its dire need in the country.

Prof Dr Hasan Abbas Zaheer, National Programme Manager, Safe Blood Transfusion Programme said that regular blood donation ratio in the country is very low and 90 per cent reliance of the system is on family donors.

He also said that the regulation system of private blood banks also needs improvement for safe transfusion.

According to him, last year 3.5 million blood donations were received in the country and the federal capital blood banks recorded 68,000 donations.

“The number of voluntary donation is very low and it is need of the hour to educate people for the donations,” he said.

He said that Ministry of National Health Services initiated the Safe Blood Transfusion Programme in 2010 and now regional blood centres are being established meeting the international standards.

“Ten regional blood centres including one in the federal capital would be established which will help in meeting 15 per cent of the requirement in the country,” he said. He said the regional blood centre in the federal capital will likely be operational in the next year but only buildings do not work out, the change in mindset is also very important.

Talking to the Nation, FGSH blood transfusion department incharge Dr Sharif Astori said that the hospital in last one year conducted 20,833 blood tests.

Other than blood tests, 58,914 persons were tested for Hepatitis B and C out of which 684 were diagnosed with Hepatitis B and 2,059 with Hepatitis C.

During last year, 6,866 patients were provided blood free-of-cost

Meanwhile, he also stated that the number of Hepatitis patients is increasing with every passing day and emergency measures are required in this regard. He also said that a national level campaign is required to create awareness among the public to motivate them for voluntary blood donations.

Pathologist Dr Imtiaz Hassan said that blood donation has become an industry now because of its requirement but, unfortunately, the donation ratio in the country is not satisfactory.

“Only relatives of the patient come forward to help while the trend of voluntary donation is not impressive in the country,” he said. He said that the life of unfrozen blood is only a few hours and the system must be upgraded with modern technology.