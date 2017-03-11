Islamabad-Islamabad police have arrested ten outlaws, including six Proclaimed Offenders (Pos) wanted by police in crime cases of heinous nature, a police spokesman said on Friday.

Following directions from SSP (Operations) Sajid Kiani to accelerate efforts in apprehending the POs, Shehzad Town police arrested Raza Ali, a resident of Hangu for his alleged involvement in a murder case.

He had been at large for the last three years after killing his brother-in-law in Shehazad Town area of the capital.

Aabpara police arrested another PO, Sohail Pasha for his involvement in a dacoity case while Kohsar police apprehended Azhar for his involvement in a cheque dishonor case. Ramana police arrested Raheem while Khanna police held Nemat for their involvement in a dacoity and murder case respectively. Sihala police arrested Shaheed Naeem wanted to police in a criminal case. Moreover, Shalimar police apprehended two thieves Aslam and Zaib while CIA police arrested Zubir Khan for having weapons and ammunition. Further investigation is underway from these nabbed persons, said the police.