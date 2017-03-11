Rawalpindi-The police and personnel of other law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have carried out door to door search operation in three different localities of the district and taken 13 suspects into custody, sources informed The Nation on Friday.

The detainees have been shifted to police stations for further investigation, they said. The action taken by LEAs was part of operation Raddul Fassad, sources said.

According to sources, joint teams of Police, Elite Force, Punjab Rangers and Pakistan Army, following the information of intelligence agencies, have conducted search operation in areas of Taxila, Wah Cantt and in suburbs of New Islamabad Airport.

During the operations, the LEAs checked a large number of houses and interrogated people besides compiling their data. They LEAs also took some 13 suspects into custody and shifted them to police stations for further investigation, sources said.

On the other hand, police during a special drive have rounded up a total of six outlaws and recovered 1430 grams of Charas, 18 litres of liquor, a 30 bore pistol with 2 bullets, 2 repeaters of 12 bore with 21 cartridges, a police spokesperson said.

According to him, the police following the instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi, launched a special drive against outlaws in areas of Taxila, Jatli, Kallar Syedan and Adiala Road and held six persons. The police also recovered illegal arms and narcotics from their possession. Separate cases were registered against the accused while further investigation is underway, he said.