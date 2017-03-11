Rawalpindi-The second phase of Anti polio campaign would start from Saturday to vaccinate thousands of children who remained unattended during three day first-phase polio drive that concluded on March 8.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr Fayyaz Ahmed Butt Friday said during the drive polio drops were administered in 197 union councils of the district including the residential areas of gypsies.

Fayyaz informed that 139 mobile health teams , 448 area incharges and 209 medical officers participated in the drive to complete the task of immunization.

He directed health officers to pay special attention to less developed areas and gypsies camps to ensure administration of polio drops to protect malnutrition children from polio virus.