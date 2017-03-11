Islamabad-The afforestation campaign for the year-2017 along Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway (M-1) was formally launched on Friday, under the joint auspices of the National Highway Authority (NHA) and provincial forest department.



The ceremony took place at Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed Interchange with NHA Member Administration, Ali Sher Mahsud as the chief guest. The senior officers from National Highways and Motorway Police and provincial forest department were also present on the occasion. The ceremony also marked the initiation of the process whereby more than 300,000 saplings would be planted along the motorway this year, said a press release.



While speaking on the occasion, Ali Sher Mahsud termed the activity a big step forward towards achieving the goal of “Green Pakistan”. He said the forest cover in Pakistan was much less than what is required and stressed upon the need for joint and coordinated efforts in order to make the afforestation campaign a success. He said that increasing national forest area would not only make the environment cleaner, but also help in reducing the frequency and scale of national calamities such as floods.

He informed that similar campaigns would soon be launched along Islamabad-Lahore Motorway (M-2) and Faisalabad-Multan Motorway (M-4) as well.