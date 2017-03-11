Rawalpindi-City Traffic Police have issued advisory on driving at roads of Murree during snowfall.

City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Yousaf Ali Shahid Friday visited Murree and monitored traffic arrangements made to facilitate tourists.

According to CTP spokesman, on the special directive of Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Muhammad Wisal Fakhtar Sultan Raja, CTP is making all out efforts for smooth flow of traffic on roads of Murree, adding, earlier, Traffic police had devised a comprehensive plan for Murree for the snowfall season according to which entry of heavy vehicles in the city is now allowed particularly during day time.

He said, an emergency Help Line 051-9269200, had also been introduced for facilitating the tourists. Citizens, having complaints, can contact police round the clock, he added.

He informed that Help Line center is also serving as control room from where all possible facilities are being provided to the tourists and all out efforts are being made to cope with any untoward situation.

He told that enhanced number of traffic wardens, junior traffic wardens under the supervision of inspectors have been deployed at all important points of the city. Several points have also been reserved for car parking, he added.

Different main roads including Kashmir Point, Mall Road, Guldana Road and other roads have been closed for two way traffic, he said adding the tourists should cooperate with traffic police so that traffic mess particularly during snowfall could be avoided.

He said though the snow falling made the “Queen of Mountains” even more beautiful which attracted the citizens but due to massive influx of the tourists, problems are also faced at some points. Traffic remains slow as the wet roads got slippery.

He further advised the visitors to keep air pressure in their tyres low and to keep the fuel tanks topped up. Moreover, he advised them to have a functioning and charged car battery and to ensure that their vehicles are mechanically fit. He also asked the visitors not to take CNG-operated vehicles to Murree.

Drivers were directed not to park their vehicles on roadsides which could lead to traffic congestion.

He said, CTO himself monitored the overall traffic situation and arrangements in Murree and directed the traffic police officers to make best efforts to manage the flow of traffic.