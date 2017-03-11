islamabad - Despite decline in the number of public sector primary schools in the country, enrollment in the existing educational institutions has been increased, reveals the Pakistan Education Statistics report.

The National Education Management Information System (NEIMS) under Academy of Education Planning and Management prepared the Pakistan Education Statistics Report (2015-16) from the Annual School Census (ASC). The survey is conducted every year at provincial, regional and district level.

According to the report, 10 per cent decline has been observed in the number of primary schools in the country. It said that upgradation of primary schools to higher levels and closing of non-functional schools following the policy of rationalisation and merger of schools are behind the decline in number of primary schools in the country.

According to the statistical data, there were 1,24,070 primary schools existed in the country in 2014-15 while in 2015-16 the schools reduced to 121,674. However, the report says the number of middle schools has increased in the country. According to the report, 04 per cent increase has been observed in middle educational institutions in the country. As per statistics, in 2014-15 the number of middle schools in public sector was 16,418 and in 2015-16 the number increased by 02 per cent raising the toll to 16,457.

Similarly, the number of high schools has also been increased in the country. The graph of high schools has seen elevation since 2011-12.

It states that 11 per cent increase has been observed since 2011 in number of high schools all over the country. In 2014-15, the number of public high schools was 12,116 and in 2015-16 it has reached to 12,277. The data shows high schools are increasing with 7 per cent, 2 per cent, 2 per cent and 1 per cent per year from 2011.

In higher secondary education category, a significant increase has been reported. Whereas in 2011-12, 1289 higher secondary schools were functioning in the country and in 2015-16, the number of higher secondary schools of public sector has increased to 1591.

In the category of enrollment described in the report, at pre-primary stage of education, an increase of about 1.0 per cent for boys and girls has been observed against 2014-15.

The report states that success of universal primary education is mainly depending upon the success of adult literacy policy of the country.

At middle stage of education, an increase of 2 per cent has been observed over the time whereas decrease of about 2.0 per cent and 1.0 per cent has been observed against 2014-15 in boys and girls enrolment respectively.

In 2011-12, there were 1.06 million boys and 0.72 million girls enrolled at high stage of education all over the country.

With the passage of five years in 2015-16, the high stage of education is enrolling 1.25 million boys and 0.90 million girls. This shows an increase of 15 per cent and 20 per cent in boys and girls enrolment, respectively, over the time.

A significant increase of 20.0 per cent in higher secondary stage has been observed all over the country. In 20011-12, some 1.08 million students were enrolled at higher secondary education stage all over the country. Five years later, in 2015-16 the public sector of education in the country is providing its services to about 1.30 million students to complete their higher secondary education.