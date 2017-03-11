Islamabad- The Islamabad High Court Friday directed to extradite international human smuggler Ibrahim Koko to Thailand within three months.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani conducted hearing of the case and directed to send Ibrahim, a Burmese national but having fake Pakistani passport back to Thailand where he was in prison for 37 years.

As per details, KoKo had been sentenced to 37 years in prison on drug charges in Thailand but two FIA officials went to Thailand without the permission of Interior Ministry to bring the Burmese drug smuggler here by declaring that he was a Pakistani national. He was brought to Pakistan after a Pakistani passport was issued to him on the basis of fake domicile.