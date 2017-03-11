islamabad - Expressing its dissatisfaction over the land gabbing issue, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) on Friday decided to move the court of law for resolution of the issue.

It was decided in a meeting of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) comprising office-bearers of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Academic Staff Association, Employees Association and Alumni Association.

The representatives decided to file a separate petition in the Islamabad High Court and also to become a party at the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan over QAU land issue.

The meeting was presided over by Sikandar Ahmed Rai, President QAU Alumni Association and attended by members of JAC. The participants discussed the latest developments regarding fresh demarcation of QAU land, end of illegal occupation and legal proceeding related to the matter.

President QAU Alumni Association Sikandar Ahmed Rai said: “All stakeholders of QAU have a unified stance, ‘the end of illegal occupation of QAU land’.

He said that they would continue their struggle till resolution of the issue. He also extended thanks for the contribution of secretary general QAU Alumni Association Murtaza Noor in this regard.

In a separate event held at the Islamic International University Islamabad (IIUI), the newly-elected members of Academic Staff Association (ASA) of IIUI sworn in during an oath-taking ceremony held at male campus of the university.

President IIUI Dr Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh administrated the oath to the newly-elected ASA members who joined the ASA body.

On the occasion, Prof Dr. Abdul Jaleel, took oath as President ASA while the oath taking ceremony was also attended by university Vice Presidents newly elected ASA members, old members of the association, Deans, Directors, and large number of academic community of IIUI.

Dr Shehzad Ashraf Chaudhary joined ASA as General Secretary, Dr Faiz ur Rahim as Vice President (male), Dr Taimia as Vice President female, Dr Maliha Asma as Joint Secretary female, Dr Zaheer ud Din Behram as Finance Secretary, Atif Sehzad Sahi as Information Secretary, Sameen Aftab as Information Secretary female and Dr Habibullah as joint secretary. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Al-Draiweesh said teachers have a vital role in dissemination of knowledge in the society.

He vowed that steps for the prosperity of the teaching community of university would be taken and its problems would be resolved on priority basis.