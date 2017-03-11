islamabad - The Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with an NGO to create awareness among students about teachings of founder of Pakistan Qauid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The MoU has been signed through the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE). Under the agreement, the message of founder of the nation will be spread through a series of animated video “Quaid Say Baatein” (QSB).

The QSB consists of 13 animated video episodes, each reinforcing positive civic and ethical values in the children which are communicated through a medium more palpable for children.

These episodes are already aired on different TV channels. At initial stage, the NGO agrees to roll out the QSB contents to only those schools/colleges of ICT which have existing multimedia capabilities and also expressed willingness to provide training (free of cost) to the selected teachers immediately after signing the MoU.

After concluding the initial roll-out phase, the two sides will explore enhancing the scope of MoU.

This will allow both partners to expose students to the QSB content in even those educational institutions of ICT which currently do not have multimedia capabilities.

The QSB programme would be commenced in the selected schools of FDE at the start of forthcoming academic session.

The implementation partner will share the QSB lesson plans with the FDE and will deliver trainings, free of cost, to teachers from the selected schools of the ICT, under a cascaded training model, to train master trainers on how to best utilize the lesson plans.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for CADD Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that instilling good social and moral values among children is one of the prime aims of education. This programme will help educate students about the sayings of Quaid and inculcate in them the cherished principles of a civilised citizen, he added.