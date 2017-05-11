islamabad - Matric to post-graduate level final exams of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) for autumn 2016 semester began on Wednesday throughout the country.

In all there are around 0.6 million students of various programmes and disciplines including MSc, MPhil and PhD, said a press release.

Exam centres have been set up at tehsil and district level.

Total number of centres is 756. All possible efforts have been made to facilitate the students in attempting the exam at their nearest area of residence or work place, said controller exams.

As per the instructions of the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui, the entire examination process has been transparent.

Special teams have been constituted to supervise and monitor the examination process.

According to the controller exams, the university will be adopting `zero-tolerance’ policy against any kind of unfair practice. Strict vigilance system has been enforced. The Students were being fully facilitated in the exam process, as per the advice of the vice chancellor.

The academic standard of the supervising staff has been upgraded to ensure the transparency and quality. Necessary arrangements have been made here in the office of the Controller

The AIOU’s exams is a big task for the staff of the University as they have to handle more than two million answers copies. At all levels, transparency will be upheld and there will be no question of cheating, he added.