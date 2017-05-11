islamabad - Ministry of Capital Administration & Development Division (CADD) has remained unable to counter the challenge of admissions in new session, as parents expressed disappointment on the admission policy.

A large number of parents also complained about the rude behaviour of college principals specifically of IMC F-7/03, F-10/02, ICG F-06/02 and G-10/04.

Despite of tall claims by the officials to give admissions to all children, parents are worried that the uncertain situation will lead to waste of a year of their children.

Talking to The Nation, Saeed Ahmed said that he is hopeless about his child’s admission in model institute this year also.

He added that he was also turned back from institute last year, as there was no space available for his child.

He also complained that principals, instead of merit, are allegedly working under the rule of nepotism and favouritism.

CADD under Prime Minister Education Reforms Program (PMERP) had claimed to bring revolution in the city solving the issues of structural and admission problems.

However, on grounds the situation has not changed.

The ministry this year had constituted a 7-member committee to monitor the admission problems but the committee recommendations also went in conflict with the principals of model institutions.

Talking to The Nation a high official at Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) said that there is shortage of schools in the federal capital and model colleges every year face immense pressure in case of admissions.

However, the committee is working at its best to facilitate all students and accommodate them in other institutions also. There are 422 model institutes under FDE and every year students have to suffer for admissions there in.

Around 20 model institutes offer free-of-cost education till intermediate and every year parents and students from less influential background complained about discrimination in getting admissions.