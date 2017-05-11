rawalpindi - A clash broke out between the officials of building department of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) and labourers for demolishing a plaza at Adam Jee Road in Saddar, sources said on Wednesday.

The labourers manhandled RCB officials while the civic body approached police for legal action against the labourers, they said. Police are looking into the matter.

According to sources, a 10 to 15 member team of building department headed by Amir Engineer went to Al-Abbas Market on Adam Jee Road to stop the labourers from demolishing the said market without having any permission from the Cantonment Board.

On this, the labourers started manhandling them, they said. The RCB team managed to nab two labourers and handed them over to police. Later, the market owner along with dozens of labourers stormed into to RCB office on the Mall Road and again quarrelled with the officials of building and enforcement department. They said the RCB officials called more force and managed to hold some eight labourers and lock them up in office. Later, police sent the labourers to police station for further legal action. A senior officer of RCB told The Nation that the market owner namely Naheem was demolishing his market without taking permission from RCB and the team went there to implement the law of the board.

He said the labourers attacked the team and injured many officials. He said a complaint has been lodged against the attackers with Police Station Cannt for further action.

SHO Cannt Javed Khan, when contacted, said the clash erupted between RCB team and labourers in Saddar. He said police received complaints from both parties and have sent the injured to hospital for medical report. He said police detained seven labourers.