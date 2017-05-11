ISLAMABAD - Interior Ministry has endorsed the earlier official statement of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) saying the Dawn Leaks controversy now stands settled on the basis of the earlier directives issued by the prime minister.

Contrary to the earlier remarks of State Minister for Information Marriyum Aurengzeb that a new notification would be issued to settle the Dawn Leaks issue, the interior ministry in its official statement said that the prime minister had already approved the unanimous recommendations of the Dawn Leaks Inquiry Committee through his orders issued on April 29.

“Since action on orders of the prime minister has already been completed by the respective Ministries and Divisions, the issue of the Dawn Leaks stands settled,” the ministry explained.

During the last couple of days, Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan played a key role of as a mediator between the civil government and the military leadership to settle the issue that had got worse after a tweet of DG ISPR that Prime Minister’s notification on implementation of Dawn Leaks Inquiry Committee was rejected.

The interior minister in the last few days held at least six crucial meetings with the prime minister and kept on sharing a proposed draft notification on the Dawn Leaks issue with the civilian and military leadership that could be acceptable to both the sides. Finally, a meeting at the Prime Minister Office held on Tuesday night resolved that there was no need of issuing a fresh notification, the official sources said.

During the last two days, the interior minister had to cancel its two scheduled press conferences because of his vital meetings with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to settle the controversy.

The interior ministry in its statement also produced at least four unanimous recommendations of the inquiry committee headed by Justice (retd) Amir Raza Khan that was mandated to probe the circumstances of the press leak about a high level meeting of national security and establish the identity of those responsible for it. The three recommendations were part of the earlier directive issued by the Prime Minister Office except one about former information minister Pervaiz Rasheed.

“Due to reasons referred to previous sections, the action already taken by the federal government against Senator Pervaiz Rasheed is endorsed,” the ministry mentioned one of the recommendations in its statement.

“There is a need to develop a Code of Conduct for the print media especially when dealing with issues to the security of Pakistan. The committee recommends that the role of daily Dawn/Mr Zafar Abbas/Mr Cyril Almeida in the instant case, may be referred to All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) with a direction to take disciplinary action against daily Dawn/Zafar Abbas/Cyril Almeida, besides developing a Code of Conduct for publishing stories on issues of national importance/security by abiding to the basic journalistic/editorial norms,” the ministry mentioned the other recommendation. Another recommendation says that the committee unanimously agreed that Rao Tehsin Ali had not displayed the required level of professionalism and has shown carelessness while dealing with the issue that the committee recommends that, he being a civil servant, may be proceeded against under the Efficiency & Discipline Rules 1973.

“Due to the reasons referred in previous sections, the committee recommends removal of Mr Tariq Fatemi from his current portfolio,” says the last recommendation mentioned by the interior ministry.