Rawalpindi - A large number of private schools are collecting a three-month advance fee before the start of summer vacations in a sheer violation of orders of the apex court. Many principals and owners of private schools were allegedly either misbehaving with the parents or threatening them of cancelling their child’s school enrolment if they refused to obey their illegal orders.

In 2015, the Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi, while hearing a petition filed by Advocate Sheeba Qaiser, had restrained the owners of private schools from collecting fee during summer vacations. The court had also directed the Punjab government and education department to take action under the law against the educational institutions for collecting summer vacations fee in advance. However, the government is taking no action against the violators. Parents protested against the private schools and demanded the LHC Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah to take notice of the violation of the court orders.

According to a survey conducted by The Nation on Wednesday, the owners and management of the private schools are minting a three-month fee for summer vacations in advance forcefully, violating the LHC orders that had barred the private schools from collecting it in one instalment.

The principals of many private schools are also involved in misbehaving or threatening the parents of dire consequences who refuse to deposit the three-month fee.

The unprecedented moves on the part of private schools’ management have surprised the parents who protested against the injustice and demanded the government and the LHC to take notice.

Talking to The Nation, Naheed said that her children are studying at a private school in Dhamial and the principal has demanded an advance fee for three months. She said that the principal threw away the fee card of her children and misbehaved with her. She said that the principal threatened her that he would remove the names of her children from school enrolment list if she would not deposit the fee in advance. Naheed asked the government and LHC to initiate legal action against the principal.

Uzma, whose sons are enrolled at a private school said the principal took Rs6,000 as an advance fee for three months. She said that her husband is a labourer and her kitchen budget has been disturbed after depositing such a huge amount as fee.

Many other parents said that the management of private schools has been daringly defying court orders and collecting fee of two to three months in advance. They demanded LHC Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and the Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif to come forward to rescue them from the injustice by owners of private schools.

EDO (Education) Qazi Zahoor ul Haq and All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association Divisional President Abrar Ahmed Khan could not be approached for their comments.