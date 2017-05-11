Rawalpindi - The members of Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (RMC) Wednesday protested against absence of municipal officials to address their complaints and suggestions.

The members, majority of them belonging to ruling PML-N, also passed a resolution in favour of Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Nawaz Sharif and chanted slogans against opposition on the occasion.

In third session of RMC, the members did not approve agenda of the last meeting in protest over non-implementation of several resolutions they passed in the last session.

Though RMC was dominated by the ruling PML-N, the members, irrespective of the party affiliation, raised voice against absence of the relevant municipal officials and non-implementation of their resolutions.

The proceedings of RMC session were so disruptive it became impossible for Deputy Mayor Chaudhry Tariq to control the members.

RMC members also expressed their annoyance over failure of the convener to form committees consisting of elected representatives to manage different civic and administrative issues in the city.

The members both from treasury and opposition bench were angry over absence of officials from WASA, RDA, and Municipal Corporation to listen to their questions and suggestions.

Meanwhile, RMC passed a resolution moved by a PML-N member about changing name of an intersection at Rawal Road from Shahbaz Sharif Chowk to Raja Muhammad Khan Chowk.

The corporation members; however, rejected a resolution moved by a PTI member for conversion of under-construction Shahbaz Sharif Park near Chandni Chowk into a graveyard. RMC members also approved grant of Rs250 million for development works in 46 union councils (UC) of the city. The members also approved the plan of setting aside Rs5 million for setting up five Ramazan bazaars in the city.

Some members suggested that respective UC chairperson needed to be involved in efforts to curb kite-flying in the city.

They also asked the corporation to make rules for service providers such as WAPDA, SNGPL, WASA, RDA, and PTCL to obtained NOC from chairperson of respective UC before digging up a road for laying down their services lines.