islamabad - Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage (NHLH), Irfan Siddiqui Wednesday said that Pakistan and Iran were enjoying deep religious, cultural and historical relations which required exploring more avenues of cooperation in different sectors.

He was speaking to Iranian Cultural Counsellor, Shahabuddin Darai in a meeting held here at the division’ premises.

He said, “Pakistan and Iran share similar values and tied in the bonds of brotherly relations. Both the countries are enriched with the mutual heritage in form of teachings of the personalities like Saadi Shirazi and Allama Iqbal.”

Irfan Siddiqui said there was need to initiate different programmes for strengthening literary and educational relations between the two countries.

Emphasizing the need to promote the Islamic art of calligraphy, translation of Urdu and Persian literature and exchange of literary delegations, he said different suggestions could be considered for promoting cultural relations between the two countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Shahabuddin Darai thanked the Advisor to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui for his goodwill gestures and said “Pakistan and Iran are enjoying brotherly relations which need to be strengthened.”

He said joint efforts for promoting cultural ties between the two countries could be prove as useful in strengthening mutual ties.

He offered Pakistan to celebrate Cultural Week in any big city of Iran for which Iranian government would provide full support.

Irfan Siddiqui thanked the Iranian Cultural Counsellor for this offer and formed a committee for initial preparations for the cultural week.