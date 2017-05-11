islamabad - Crimes Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has arrested two persons for looting shops after cutting locks, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

After receiving complaints about looting houses at gunpoint, SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani assigned the special task to SP (Investigations) to ensure arrest of criminals. He constituted a team which succeeded to arrest two gangsters including Alamgir (gang leader) and Iftikhar. The police team also recovered a generator, one 30-bore pistol, ammunition and cutter from their possession. During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to strike at Hassan Cloth in G-7 (Sitara) Market on April 15, 2017 and took away generator from there. Further investigation is underway.

Furthermore, local police arrested six drug peddlers from various areas of the city and recovered 2.690kg heroin, 1.8kg hashish and weapons from their possession. During a crackdown against anti-social elements, a team led by SP (Saddar) nabbed four drug pushers.

They have been identified as Ikhtiar Khan, Arif Khan, Naveed and Sagheer while police recovered 2.380kg heroin from them. Meanwhile, Koral police arrested Nayyer Ibqal and recovered 1800 gram hashish and 200 gram heroin from him. Noon Police arrested Jameel for having 110 gram heroin while Koral police held Nouman for having a 30-bore pistol. CIA police recovered one Kalashnikov and 15 live rounds from one Tariq held in a kidnapping case. Bhara Kau police recovered a stolen car from an accused Saleem while Shalimar police nabbed Fakhr Mustafa in cheque dishonour case. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.