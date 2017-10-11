Rawalpindi - The Punjab government has reinstated Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khurram Shehzad Haider as head of Special Branch (SB) of Rawalpindi division, informed sources.

A notification in this regard has been issued the other day. SSP Khurram Shehzad Haider has assumed his charge as SSP SB Rawalpindi Division following his reinstatement, sources said.

On August 31, 2017, an anti terrorism court special judge Muhammad Asghar Khan has convicted SSP Khurram Shehzad Haider and AIG/former City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Saud Aziz for misleading crime scene where former premier Benazir Bhutto was murdered in a gun and bomb attack by terrorists on December 27, 2007 at Liqauat Bagh. The judge sent the two top cops behind the bars for 17 years besides imposing fine of Rs1 million each. Later on, the two cops challenged their conviction with Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench through their lawyers including Raja Ghaneem Aabir Khan.

The divisional bench of LHC Justice Tariq Mehmood Abbasi and Justice Habib Amir Ullah suspended the conviction of SSP Khurram Shehzad Haider and AIG/former CPO Syed Saud Aziz and granted them bails against surety bonds of Rs 0.2 million each on October 6, 2017. PPP had also approached LHC Rawalpindi Bench challenging the conviction of two cops in BB murder case. FIA also filed the petition with LHC Rawalpindi Bench against acquittal of five suspects. The apex court will take up the petitions on November 27, 2017.